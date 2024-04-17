Expand / Collapse search

Late-lifting construction along I-495 in northern Virginia causes major delays

April 17, 2024
MCLEAN, Va. - A late-lifting construction project brought major delays to parts of northern Virginia roadways on Wednesday morning.

FOX 5’s Annie Mae said the delays were centered along Interstate-495 in McLean between the George Washington Parkway and Georgetown Pike.

Both the inner and outer loops were impacted. Traffic delays grew to about two hours by 6:30 a.m. 

