Late-lifting construction along I-495 in northern Virginia causes major delays
MCLEAN, Va. - A late-lifting construction project brought major delays to parts of northern Virginia roadways on Wednesday morning.
FOX 5’s Annie Mae said the delays were centered along Interstate-495 in McLean between the George Washington Parkway and Georgetown Pike.
Both the inner and outer loops were impacted. Traffic delays grew to about two hours by 6:30 a.m.
