Expand / Collapse search

Five homeless people shot, two killed in Las Vegas; suspect sought

By AP Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
451a956d- article

Five people experiencing homelessness were shot in Las Vegas, killing 2. (KVVU)

LAS VEGAS - Five homeless people were shot in Las Vegas on Friday, two of them fatally, and police were searching for a lone suspect, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. near a freeway overpass in the northeastern part of the city, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco.

Two people died and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All the victims were unhoused, Lourenco said.

police-las-vegas.jpg

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks to the media following the shooting (KVVU)

"We believe this is an isolated event," Lourenco responded in a text when asked if there was an active shooter situation.

One shooter was involved, but a suspect had not been captured, he said Friday evening.

MORE: Los Angeles manhunt underway for killer suspected in string of homeless murders

The shooting comes after police in Los Angeles announced Friday they are searching for a suspect in the fatal shootings of three homeless people in separate incidents last month.