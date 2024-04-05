Expand / Collapse search

Las Vegas guest who hit 3 jackpots at Caesars Palace wins again

By Stephanie Weaver
Updated  April 5, 2024 2:21pm EDT
Lifestyle
Fox TV Stations

What are the odds you win the lottery?

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

LAS VEGAS - A Las Vegas guest who won three jackpots within three hours at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas last week found fortune once again.

"The very same guest hit another #Jackpot worth $692,500," Caesar’s Palace said Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The player hit $692,500 on a Dragon Link slot machine similar to the one they got lucky with last week. 

FOX Television Stations reached out to Caesars Entertainment for more information.

dragon-link-slot-machine-getty.jpg

A bank of Dragon Link slot machines is viewed at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino on February 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: George Rose/Getty Images)

Last week, the same winner, who wished to remain anonymous, won the jackpot on a slot machine three times in one night.

EARLIER: Slot player hits jackpot three times in a row and walks away with massive pay out

The player hit a $125,000 jackpot around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, followed by another jackpot of $383,500 at 10:58 p.m.

RELATED: Here are the biggest lottery jackpots in history

Around 12:27 a.m., the following morning, the player struck gold for a third time and won a $159,250 jackpot.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.