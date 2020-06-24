Las Vegas casino company giving guests $20 to gamble if they wear a mask

You don't have to be a high roller to earn the latest perk in Las Vegas — all you have to do is wear a mask.

Caesars Entertainment is giving people $20 to gamble if they wear a mask to one of their five casinos — Caesars Palace, Caesars Entertainment's Paris, Flamingo, The Linq and Harrah's.

RELATED: All Las Vegas casinos ordered to shut down

The deal only applies to Caesars Rewards members wearing masks, but anyone can sign up for their rewards program for free.

Over the weekend, Caesars Entertainment gave away $7,500 to nearly 400 guests.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Vegas casinos shut down mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They began to reopen in June with health and safety modifications to protect employees and guests from the virus.

Advertisement

Employees at Caesars are required to wear masks while at work. However, masks are not required for guests but are strongly encouraged. The company also will provide masks to those without one, should they choose to wear it.

RELATED: Here’s how gambling will look in Las Vegas after COVID-19 reopenings

At properties owned by Caesars Entertainment, seats at gaming tables and slot machines are limited to keep in accordance with social-distancing policies.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.