Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan shocked the political world last week with a surprise announcement that he’s running for the U.S. Senate.

The reason so many people were surprised was that Hogan had been saying he wasn’t interested in being a senator.

During his eight years as governor of Maryland, Hogan was asked repeatedly – even by FOX 5 – if he was going to run for president – or the U.S. Senate.

Hogan says he considered a campaign for the White House, but was always a flat "no" to a U.S. Senate run.

What changed?

The former governor told FOX 5 in an exclusive interview that after a year out of the governor’s office, and public office, he found himself increasingly alarmed about the gridlock on Capitol Hill, and the Republican role in that gridlock.

He told FOX 5 that what led him to the decision was his belief that the only way to help fix the problem was from the inside, which meant running for Maryland’s U.S. Senate seat.

"I wasn’t looking for a title. I wasn’t looking for a job, but I felt an obligation to step up and try to be a part of the solution, even though the place is like a burning building and I feel like I’m running into the building," Hogan said.

Hogan is already facing attacks on abortion, even after saying he won’t support a national abortion ban. Both Democratic senate candidates Angela Alsobrooks and David Trone issued statements suggesting Hogan would threaten reproductive rights.

Democratic Governor Wes Moore went further and called Hogan "delusional" if he doesn’t think there are threats to abortion access.

"There’s no threat whatsoever to women in Maryland," Hodan said. "They’re more protected here on abortion rights than any other state in America. I heard the governor say yesterday ‘I’m not rolling back any of that when I’m governor!’ Well, that’s exactly what I said, and it never happened the eight years I was governor."

