Largo fight video makes local officials, neighbors ‘irate’

article

Local officials are speaking out after an incendiary video shows a Largo High School teacher fighting a student.

"This incident made me absolutely irate, and I'm sure that anyone watching it will feel the same way because this is not, it is first of all not representative of the teachers who teach in our school system, but it's also not what we condone," Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

The video shows the student walking into the teacher, who's wearing a gray T-shirt, before the teacher throws punches. Police arrested the teacher after the fight Friday morning.

The teacher and student have not been identified. We're told the teacher is in her mid-30s and in her second year at the school.

The student is a 17-year-old senior.

One parent tells Fox 5 she's so concerned now she's considering pulling her child out of the school. Police also say, in an unrelated incident, another student brought a gun to the school Friday.

"Whatever the kid said, the teacher has to be more mature than that," Largo resident Nikko Scott said. "There's no place for that."

Advertisement

Charges have not yet been filed in the case.

RELATED: Largo High School teacher arrested after fight video surfaces