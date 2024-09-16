Police-involved shooting in Fairfax County leaves 1 critically injured

A police-involved shooting in Fairfax County sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries.

The shooting occurred on Monday morning on the 11800 block of Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston.

Officials say one person was shot and transported with what they describe as life-threatening injuries.

An officer also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Images from SKYFOX show police and fire department vehicles blocking one of the streets leading in and out of the community.

