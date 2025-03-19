LIVE: CIA headquarters barricade incident; SWAT, police on scene

The Brief A reported barricade incident at CIA headquarters has prompted a large police presence in McLean, VA. According to Fairfax County police, multiple roads have been shutdown and drivers are advised to seek alternative routes. This remains an ongoing investigation.



A barricade incident at CIA headquarters in McLean, VA has prompted a large police presence in the area.

What we know:

There appears to be a SWAT team, Arlington County, and Fairfax County officials on the scene gearing up, along with other officials gearing down. A bomb squad also appears to be on the scene as well, it is unconfirmed if there is a bomb in the area.

According to Fairfax County police, Dolley Madison Blvd is shut down in both directions between Georgetown Park and Savile Lane because of a barricade incident.

A CIA spokesperson shared a statement on the incident. Read the full statement below:

"There is an ongoing incident that law enforcement is currently responding to outside CIA Headquarters. Additional details will be made available as appropriate."

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Large police presence near CIA headquarters: police

What we don't know:

FOX 5's David Kaplan reports the presence of drones and a helicopter in the area that appear to be surveying the area. Kaplan also notes that officials appear to be staging.

The nature of the barricade incident has yet to be explained. No word on the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.