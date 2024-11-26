Large fire at Amtrak maintenance yard damages train cars

DC Fire and Rescue responded to an early morning fire at the Amtrak maintenance yard in Northeast.

Officials arrived at the facility, which is located at 14th and W Street, early Tuesday morning for the report of a fire. According to officials, there were no reported injuries and the incident is under control.

Some train cars were damaged by radiant heat. According to officials, any exposed train cars are being moved.

No word on the cause of the fire or the total amount of damage sustained.