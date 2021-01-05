WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

Large crowds gathered in Washington, D.C. Tuesday as the nation's capital braced for multiple planned demonstrations by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Large crowds gather in DC Tuesday ahead of pro-Trump rallies

Images from Freedom Plaza showed what appeared to be hundreds gathered less than a mile from the White House. On Wednesday, multiple rallies including the 'March for Trump' rally will take place at the same time Congress votes to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

It is believed President Trump will attend Wednesday's rally seeking to bolster his unproven claims of widespread voter fraud

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has mobilized the National Guard for traffic control ahead of the demonstrations. Businesses in the downtown area have begun boarding up their store fronts and numerous road closures are planned.

