Lanham mother charged with murder in son's stabbing death

Why would a mother stab her own child?

Detectives in Prince George's County are searching for answers after a Lanham woman was charged with the murder of her 21-year-old son Wednesday.

Querida Rivera, 42, is accused of fatally stabbing her son Cristos Johnson inside their Lanham home, back on Jan. 25.

(L) Querida Rivera, 42, of Lanham, (R) Cristos Johnson, 21, of Lanham.

Detectives initially believed that Johnson was stabbed during an argument with his mom, but after consulting with the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office, Rivera was hit with first-degree murder and related charges.

Related article

She was arrested Wednesday and is now in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The Prince George's County Police Department is asking anyone with information on what happened to contact them. Callers can remain anonymous.