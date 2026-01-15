Expand / Collapse search

Police say man walked into hospital, later died following shooting in Langley Park

By
Published  January 15, 2026 11:27pm EST
The Brief

    • Prince George's County Police are investigating the shooting death of a Langley Park man.
    • The victim was shot in the early morning hours on Wednesday and walked into a hospital, where he later died.
    • Police are offering up a $25,000 reward for information.

LANGLEY PARK, Md. - Prince George’s County police are offering up a $25,000 reward for information after a man was shot in Langley Park on Wednesday.

What we know:

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Anderson Andrade Orellana of Silver Spring.

According to police, at approximately 2 a.m. on Jan. 14, they were notified by a local hospital that a victim had walked in suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The victim, Orellana, died of his injuries a short time later. 

Following an investigation, detectives determined that he had been shot in the 1300 block of University Boulevard earlier that morning.

What we don't know:

At this time, detectives are working to determine a motive and identify the suspect(s) involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512 or submit a tip online

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

