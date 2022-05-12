Landmark Mall demolished to make way for new hospital, mixed-use development

Landmark Mall in Alexandria began the demolition process on Thursday morning to build a new development including the expansion of Inova's Alexandria Hospital.

The Alexandria City Council approved the redevelopment in July 2021. The mall has been closed and vacant since 2017.

"The project will transform the currently unoccupied mall into a mixed-use, walkable urban village and will propel the revitalization of the West End of the City of Alexandria," a press release from Alexandria reads.

Surrounding the hospital will be retail shops and 2,500 apartment and condo units. Some apartments will be reserved as affordable housing. There will also be office space, outdoor parks and a new fire station.

Construction at the site could begin as soon as 2023, with the first buildings delivering in 2025.

"Wonder Woman 2," the sequel to the 2017 hit superhero movie starring Gal Gadot, filmed scenes at the abandoned Landmark Mall in Alexandria in 2018.