The principal at Lakelands Park Middle School is ensuring student safety following a social media threat targeting four students.

In a letter sent home to families on Tuesday, Principal Rose Alvarez said the school is collaborating with the Gaithersburg Police Department and Montgomery County Public Schools Department of Systemwide Safety and Emergency Management.

Parents have been notified, and security measures have been heightened this week, Alvarez said, and school operations are set to continue normally.

"I want to assure you that the safety and security of our students, staff, and parents is our highest priority," the letter reads. "Therefore, we responded immediately to this threat and used the support of the police and MCPS security personnel to ensure that our school is safe and ready for students to learn and thrive daily."

Lakelands Park Middle School ramps up security after social media threat. Photo via MCPS

Parents are being urged to discuss responsible social media use with their children and report any incidents promptly.

A Gaithersburg Police Department spokesperson told FOX 5 that the threat was a social media meme shared by a student.

The department is now working with MCPS officials to help monitor the school and surrounding area.

Read the full letter sent home to Lakelands Park Middle School families below: