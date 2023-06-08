You can now own a part of Gaithersburg's Lakeforest Mall, thanks to an online auction.



The mall closed its doors at the end of March, but owners are letting people bid on items that were left inside.

A Lakeforest Mall pickup truck, a candy machine, and a dairy queen ice cream machine, among other relics, are all up for grabs.

You can view and bid on the Lakeforest Mall Liquidation Auction items online.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Lakeforest Mall items up for auction

All the items started at $1 on Monday.

The mall will be taking bids through Capital Online Auctions until July 6.