Lady Gaga to injured dog walker: 'You're forever a hero'

Pop superstar Lady Gaga issued a heartfelt statement on social media regarding her stolen French Bulldogs on Friday afternoon.

In the statement posted on Instagram, Lady Gaga thanked her dog walker for risking his life to save the pups, Koji and Gustav.

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family," wrote the pop superstar on Instagram. "You’re forever a hero."

RELATED:

Advertisement

Lady Gaga's post came just hours before the two stolen pups were safely returned to a Los Angeles Police Department station. As of Friday night, the dogs have been reunited with the singer's representatives, LAPD said.

Earlier in the week, Fischer was shot by an armed robber in the Hollywood area. The two suspects involved in the violent robbery drove off from the scene with two of Lady Gaga's dogs -- Koji and Gustav -- and a third dog ran away.

The third dog was safely recovered by police that same night.

As of Friday night, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting that injured Fischer and the theft of Koji and Gustav.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.