Lady Gaga is coming to DC in 2026 with new 'Mayhem Ball' tour dates

article

The Brief Lady Gaga is making a stop in Washington, D.C., next year. The two shows are part of the second leg of her North American tour. Ticket sales start on Wednesday.



Lady Gaga is giving some of her "Little Monsters" another chance to come see her latest iconic show.

What we know:

The "Mayhem Ball" tour has been extended with new North American dates, starting in February 2026.

Lady Gaga will take the stage for 21 more shows, including new stops and some returning engagements.

The Washington, D.C., shows will take place on March 23–24 at Capital One Arena.

What you can do:

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting on Wednesday, September 10.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Monday, September 15.

Check the Ticketmaster website for more ticket information.