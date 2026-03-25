Labor groups push Fairfax casino as governor weighs decision

The Brief Labor unions rallied in support of a proposed Fairfax County casino, saying it could create thousands of union jobs and boost local economic opportunities. The bill, now awaiting Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s decision, would allow a casino in the county but does not specify a location. County leaders remain skeptical, arguing the proposal may not provide enough local revenue to offset impacts like traffic, schools, and infrastructure.



A high-stakes fight continues over a proposed casino in Fairfax County, with labor unions rallying today in support of the project.

This comes as county leaders warn it could bring more problems than benefits.

What we know:

With the stroke of a pen, Gov. Abigail Spanberger could sign or veto a bill that could change Fairfax County and possibly Tysons.

The bill would allow a casino in Fairfax County but does not specify a location, although Tysons has been central to the discussion.

What they're saying:

While there has been opposition from county leaders and community groups, supporters spoke out on Wednesday.

Union workers and labor leaders rallied, saying the project would bring jobs and opportunities for working families.

"We’re here to ask the governor to give us a chance at 2,000 union construction jobs that would help our community, working close to home," said Fairfax County resident Nelson Aguilar.

"We have an opportunity where the developer has proposed 2,000 construction jobs and 3,000 other jobs with union wages and pensions, the kind of jobs Fairfax needs," said local engineer Mike Vy.

The other side:

Fairfax County leaders have raised concerns.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says he is not opposed to economic development or a casino in theory but says the current proposal does not provide enough benefit to the county.

Under the proposal, Fairfax County would receive a portion of the tax revenue, while the state would receive a larger share.

McKay has said the county should receive a larger percentage to offset impacts such as traffic, school demand and infrastructure strain.

The president of the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers says the project could provide additional revenue for schools.

"The Board of Supervisors is quick to point out the issues with revenue streams but rejects projects that would bring in more revenue without offering alternatives. Labor is presenting an alternative to raise revenue and support Fairfax families and schools," said Fairfax County Federation of Teachers president Emily VanDerhoff.