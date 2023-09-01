Labor Day weekend travel on the rise; best and worst times to drive

If you are planning to travel this Labor Day weekend – you are not alone!

AAA Mid-Atlantic expects travel over the holiday to be on the rise across the D.C. area, and the nation.

Travel numbers compared to last year are expected to increase this year across the board, AAA says. Road trips, flights, hotel and rental car bookings, and cruises are also up.

Bookings for domestic flights are up four percent, and international bookings have increased by 44 percent.

The number of drivers hitting the road is expected to increase as well despite high gas prices, AAA’s Ragina Ali says. Gas prices have been rising since mid-July.

If you are driving, and have not left yet, get ready to pack your patience.

AAA says the worst time to travel by car this Friday is between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. On Saturday, traffic is expected to be at its worst between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday is expected to be a light travel day. If you are heading home Monday try to avoid the road between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Ali says if possible, travel at off-peak hours - before 7 a.m. or after 8 p.m.