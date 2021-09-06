Labor Day weekend shootings add to violent spike in the District

A weekend of shootings has added to the recent increase in violence in the District.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says a mass shooting in the northwest has left three dead and several more injured.

The incident happened Saturday night in Brightwood Park. Officers say three people were killed and three other were hospitalized. Umeh says this incident was the thirteenth mass shooting in D.C. this year.

THREE KILLED, THREE WOUNDED IN NORTHWEST DC SHOOTING

On Sunday, a woman was shot while driving her vehicle in the 6000 block of Eastern Avenue in the Northeast. The victim then drove into Prince George's County, where she crashed. Police say the woman was conscious and breathing while being taken to a hospital.

WOMAN SHOT IN VEHICLE IN NORTHEAST DC

Police are also investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Morton Street in the Northwest.

All of the shootings are under investigation at this time.