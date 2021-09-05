Woman shot in vehicle in Northeast DC

Police say a woman was shot while driving in her car Sunday afternoon in Northeast D.C.

The shooting happened in the 6000 block of Eastern Avenue NE.

The victim then drove into Prince George's County, where she crashed.

Police say the woman was conscious and breathing while being taken to a hospital.

Authorities are now on the lookout for a white Kia sedan with temporary Maryland tags.

This is a developing story. Tune in to FOX 5 tonight for the latest.