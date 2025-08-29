The Brief Sunny and dry across the D.C. region through Labor Day. Highs near 80 with cooler evenings in the 60s. Beaches stay clear with mid-70s temps from Ocean City to Rehoboth



The unofficial end of summer is shaping up to be a pleasant one across the Washington, D.C. region, with sunny skies and dry conditions expected through Labor Day.

Warm, sunny stretch

Temperatures will hover near 80 degrees on Friday afternoon, with a light breeze across the area. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the evening will be mild and comfortable, dipping into the 60s.

The sunny stretch continues through the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and through Monday. Skies should remain mostly clear, making for ideal outdoor plans.

Cooler coast conditions

Beachgoers heading to Ocean City, Md., or Delaware’s Rehoboth and Bethany beaches can expect slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-70s, but conditions will stay bright and dry.

More fall-like air is on the way as we make our way into next week with clear skies and temperatures near 80 degrees.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Sunny, warm and dry across DC region