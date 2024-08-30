Labor Day Weekend 2024: Best and worst times to travel by car

Labor Day weekend is here, and millions of Americans are preparing for one last summer getaway.

To help travelers navigate the holiday traffic, motor club AAA has released its recommendations for the best and worst times to travel by car.

Best And Worst Times To Travel By Car Over Labor Day 2024 Weekend

Thursday, August 29: The worst time to hit the road is between 1:00 PM and 7:30 PM, with peak rush hour traffic expected. The best time to travel is before 11:00 AM.

Friday, August 30: Expect heavy traffic from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. For a smoother journey, plan to travel before noon or after 7:00 PM.

Saturday, August 31: The morning hours from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM will see the heaviest traffic. The best time to travel is after noon.

Sunday, September 1: Traffic will be at its worst between 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM. To avoid congestion, travel before noon.

Monday, September 2: The roads will be busiest from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The best time to travel is before 10:00 AM.

Tuesday, September 3: The worst time to travel is between 8:00 AM and noon. The best time to hit the road is after 1:00 PM.

AAA also reminds drivers to stay alert and move over for disabled vehicles and emergency responders.