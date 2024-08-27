Labor Day 2024: DC JazzFest, free concerts, local hikes and more things to do

Labor Day is on Monday, September 2, and marks the unofficial end of summer. Here’s a list of activities for DMV residents looking to take advantage of the long weekend.

Hear the National Symphony Orchestra

The National Symphony Orchestra is set to take the stage on the West Lawn of the Capitol Building for their annual Labor Day Concert on Sunday, Sept. 1. The orchestra will perform a variety of pieces from acclaimed musicians, such as Duke Ellington, George Gershwin and Mozart, all conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez. The performance will also feature Grammy-nominated rapper and beatboxer Christylez Bacon. The best part? The concert is completely free! Just be sure to arrive early, as seating is first-come first served.

Take a trip to Six Flags

What better way to get out of the house on a long weekend than to take a trip to Six Flags. The amusement park in Bowie boasts a wide variety of rides and restaurants that will bring a good time to all. The park will be open to patrons all Labor Day weekend, including the holiday, so visitors can take full advantage of their Monday off from work and school.

Enjoy the zoo

Six Flags isn’t the only place staying open on Labor Day. The Smithsonian National Zoo will also be open to visitors this upcoming holiday. Take advantage of the long weekend by seeing a variety of animals, from eels to emus, while snacking on food from the zoo’s many vendors.

Take advantage of Labor Day Deals

DMV residents looking to use the weekend to catch up on shopping are in luck. Tons of retailers are having Labor Day sales to bring in the new holiday. Stores like Walmart, Target, Home Depot and many more will offer discounts during the coming weeks in the spirit of the holiday.

Take a hike

The long weekend gives residents an excuse to seek out better exercise, and what better to do with an extra day off than go hiking? The DMV is home to a plethora of hiking trails with varying levels of difficulty. Residents looking to stay close to home can make the trip to Rock Creek Park for a fairly easy hike. More experienced hikers will find higher-level hiking trails within a day’s drive of DC. Trails like Old Rag and Reddish Knob offer hikers spectacular views and are less than a three-hour drive away from the district.

Perfect a skill

Labor Day weekend is also the perfect time to pick up new hobbies. Cookology in Arlington offers residents the chance to work on their culinary skills through cooking classes.

DMV residents looking for something a little more artsy will enjoy partaking in a sip and paint at Muse Paintbar or taking a pottery class at Hinckley Pottery.

DC JazzFest

Jazz fans rejoice. DC Jazzfest is back this year with a vengeance. The festival will feature various high profile jazz artists, with the likes of James Morrison, Sharón Clark and many others set to perform. The festival takes place on The Wharf from Aug. 28 to Sept 1, and tickets are on sale now!