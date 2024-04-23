Bill introduced to rename Rock Creek Park

Rock Creek Park is one of the oldest parks in the country, but soon, it could have a new name.

D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced a bill Tuesday that would make the small, yet significant change.

The legislation would rededicate the U.S.-owned, federally managed park as Rock Creek National Park.

"We are grateful to enjoy all the amenities of a beautiful park running through our city, but Rock Creek Park also deserves its place among the nation's great historic parks," Norton said in a statement. "Rock Creek Park is a tourist destination different from our monument sites only in its creation by nature. Renaming Rock Creek Park as ‘Rock Creek National Park' would help recognize the national status of the park and would assist us in getting Congress to revitalize this remarkable resource in the nation's capital."

FOX 5 spoke to a few people in the park Tuesday who agreed with the congresswoman.

"This park definitely needs federal funding," said Jennifer Santana Rivera, adding that she's okay with the name change as well.

"I think it’s a good idea," said Warren Richards. "I really do."

Some community members, like Deon Dalton, said that while Rock Creek Park to Rock Creek National Park is "not a big difference," he thinks it should "stay the way it is."

"I grew up in D.C., so Rock Creek Park has always been Rock Creek Park to me," Dalton added.

"I don’t think changing the name is going to make a difference," said Asha Porter. "I don’t think I’m going to call it anything different … I’m used to calling it Rock Creek Park."

FOX 5 reached out to Congresswoman Norton's Office about attracting additional funding and how much exactly is needed. We have not heard back yet.