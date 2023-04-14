La Plata woman’s death ruled homicide; suspected killer arrested

Authorities have arrested a man they say killed a La Plata woman.

Police say they responded to the 2300 block of Woodberry Drive in Bryans Road around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday were they found a woman lying on the ground near the front of a house.

Deanthony Lamon Warrick (Charles County Sheriff’s Office)

The woman, identified as Jasmine Lakesha Hicks, 29, of La Plata, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the suspect as Deanthony Lamon Warrick, 34, of Bryans Road. He was arrested on April 13 in Prince George’s County. Police say both Hicks and Warrick were known to each other.