Krispy Kreme annual ‘Day of the Dozens’ returns, here's how you can grab a dozen donuts for $1

Calling all donut lovers.

Krispy Kreme announced it will celebrate the Day of the Dozens on Dec. 12, 2023, in an effort to spread holiday cheer nationwide.

Customers can receive a dozen of the brand's Original Glazed donuts for just $1 on 12/12 — for one day only.

Those looking for a sweet treat can get the $1 steal of a deal with the purchase of a dozen donuts or a 16-count of minis at the regular price.

The deal runs only on Dec. 12 — but can be shopped in store or in the drive-thru, according to the company.

The Day of the Dozens offer is limited to two redemptions for customers who purchase in store or through the drive-thru and one redemption for customers who purchase online for pick-up or delivery, using the promotional code "DOZEN."

The Charlotte, North Carolina-headquartered company is encouraging customers who partake in Day of the Dozen to share how they're celebrating by posting and tagging #DayofDozens and tagging the brand on social media.

The special deal is also valid for the limited-edition "Elf" Holiday Collection donuts in celebration of the holiday movie’s 20th anniversary.

The "Elf" collection features a Buddy Snow Globe donut, a Buddy Makes Breakfast donut, a Christmas Lights donut and a Santa Belly donut.

Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer Dave Skena said in a media statement that the inspired donuts are "to honor memorable moments from the movie."

He also said, "Smiling is Buddy the Elf’s ‘favorite,’ and ours, too. We know our fans are going to smile a lot when they spread holiday cheer to family and friends all season long with our ‘Elf’ holiday collection."

