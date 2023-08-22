Knife-wielding man shot after attacking Maryland state troopers: police

A Maryland man was shot by state troopers after he attacked them with a knife in St. Mary’s County, state police say.

Maryland State Police have charged Anthony Oliveras Jr., 22, with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and the use of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure in connection to the violent incident.

Police say just before 10:55 p.m. Friday, two troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to a home in the 44000 block of West Mervell Court in Hollywood, Md., for a report of a possible suicidal person.

Trooper First Class John Engleman, a four-year veteran of the Department and Trooper Robert Ruel, a recent graduate of the Maryland State Police Academy arrived at the home and were met at the front door by Oliveras, who was holding a 6-inch-long knife.

Oliveras then lunged toward Ruel, stabbing him twice in the chest and piercing Ruel’s uniform and ballistic vest.

Both troopers then pulled out their guns and fired shots at Oliveras. He was hit by the gunfire and the troopers, along with another Leonardtown Barracks trooper and a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputy, rendered aid until EMS arrived.

Oliveras was taken to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown before he was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. where he remains at this time.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South are leading the investigation into the shooting. The State Police Internal Affairs Unit is also investigating.

Engleman and Ruel have both been placed on administrative leave per department protocol.