A Charles County middle school student is facing charges after authorities say they were in possession of a knife on school property.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office says a school resource officer began an investigation Tuesday after being made aware of a John Hanson Middle School student who was found to be in possession of a knife on March 22.

Knife found on Charles County middle school student: sheriff (Charles County Sheriffs Office)

The Waldorf student will be charged on a juvenile offense report with possession of a concealed weapon on school grounds.

The student also faces school discipline per the Charles County Public Schools Code of Conduct.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Hancock at 301-609-3282 ext. 0499.