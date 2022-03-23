King Tut exhibit celebrating 100th anniversary of tomb's discovery coming to DC

article

A new King Tut exhibition commemorating the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the tomb is coming to the National Geographic Museum in D.C. in June.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience will mark its world premiere in D.C. from June 2022 to February 2023.

The exhibit will take visitors on a time-traveling journey through the world of King Tut, the boy who reigned as pharaoh of Egypt more than 3,000 years ago, and the discovery of his tomb and treasures in 1922.

Drawing from the storied archives of the National Geographic Society, the exhibition combines the power of storytelling and imagery made possible with state-of-the-art projection mapping to invite visitors into the golden king’s world.

READ MORE: National Air and Space Museum closing for renovations on March 28

"Beyond King Tut will be a must-see for anyone interested in Egypt and the history of King Tut," said Kathryn Keane, vice president of public programming for the National Geographic Society. "New technologies are making it possible to fully immerse people like never before in important stories from our past, allowing us to develop connections and understand history’s influence on our present and future generations."

In addition to the premiere of Beyond King Tut, National Geographic is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut’s tomb in November 2022 with content including a documentary and a National Geographic magazine feature.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Prospective Beyond King Tut guests can sign up for tour date announcements and waitlist registration for priority access to tickets here.