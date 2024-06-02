King Charles' birthday celebrations planned: Will Kate make a balcony appearance?

King Charles III will celebrate his birthday with public events in two weeks, but whether Kate Middleton makes an appearance is still unclear.

King Charles has returned to public duties while receiving treatment for cancer, but Kate has remained out of the public eye for months as she, too, is being treated for cancer. The Princess of Wales has revealed few details about her illness or treatment since announcing her cancer diagnosis on March 22.

Kate, wife of Prince William, will miss the public rehearsal for the main birthday ceremony – known as Trooping the Colour – on June 15, according to Britain’s Press Association.

A source told The Daily Mail that she’s considering making a "surprise" balcony appearance during the famed event, but only "if she is well enough," the outlet reported.

Trooping the Colour is a 460-year old tradition in which troops in full dress uniform parade past the king with their ceremonial flag, also known as their "colour."

Charles is likely to travel to the event by carriage with Queen Camilla and is expected to watch the Trooping ceremony seated on a dais, rather than on horseback as he did last year.

A couple of weeks ago, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told the BBC that Kate is not expected to return to royal duties "until it’s cleared by her medical team."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.