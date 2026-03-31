King Charles III and Queen Camilla to make state visit to Washington, DC

The Brief King Charles III and Queen Camilla will make a state visit to Washington in late April. Buckingham Palace says the trip will highlight historic ties. President Trump confirmed the April 27–30 visit, including a White House banquet on April 28.



King Charles III and Queen Camilla will make a state visit to the United States in late April to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, a trip that will include a stop at the White House.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla view a Beating Retreat military ceremony and flyover by the Red Arrows at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. (Official White House Expand

What we know:

Buckingham Palace said the king and queen accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump. The palace said the visit will highlight historic ties and the modern relationship between the two nations, with a detailed itinerary to be released closer to the trip.

Trump confirmed the visit Tuesday in a post on Truth Social, saying he and first lady Melania Trump look forward to welcoming the royal couple for a "Historic State Visit from April 27-30th, which will include a beautiful Banquet Dinner at the White House on the evening of April 28th."

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla view a Beating Retreat military ceremony and flyover by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team (Red Arrows) at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on Wednesday, September Expand

"This momentous occasion will be even more special this year, as we commemorate the 250th Anniversary of our Great Country," Trump wrote. "I look forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect. It will be TERRIFIC!"

The visit will be Charles’ first state visit to the United States as king.

Queen Elizabeth II made four state visits to the United States in 1957, 1976, 1991 and 2007, according to Buckingham Palace. Charles, as Prince of Wales, visited the country 19 times, including a 2005 tour with Camilla.

President Donald Trump King Charles III speak during a Post-Dinner Program in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle, Wednesday, September 17, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

After the U.S. stop, the king will travel to Bermuda for his first visit to a British Overseas Territory as monarch.

It will also mark the first visit by a reigning king to the island. Charles last visited Bermuda in 1970, while Queen Elizabeth II most recently traveled there in 2009.

President Trump made a two‑day state visit to England in September 2025, where he was welcomed with carriage rides, an air show and a state dinner at Windsor Castle.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand next to Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla as they bid their farewells at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, Wednesday, September 18, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

President Donald Trump bids farewell to King Charles III at Windsor Castle, Thursday, September 18, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla to make state visit to Washington, DC