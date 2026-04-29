King Charles III highlights US UK bond in DC; New York 9/11 Memorial visit set for Wednesday

King Charles III marked the 250th anniversary of American independence Tuesday by praising the enduring partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom during an address to a joint session of Congress.

Charles highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the two countries while urging U.S. leaders to remain engaged in global affairs.

He said the U.S.–U.K. alliance, tested again by President Donald Trump’s war in Iran, "cannot rest on past achievements," and called for continued support for Ukraine and the NATO alliance.

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Great Britain's King Charles meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Charles was set to deliver a joint address to Congress as well as attend a state dinner with U.S. Pres Expand

The king also alluded to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, whose connections to British officials, including Charles’ brother, Andrew , have fueled scrutiny in both countries.

Charles is on a four‑day visit aimed at celebrating American independence and repairing a strained U.S.–U.K. relationship. He arrived in Washington on Tuesday to a warm welcome from Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House. The two leaders met privately in the Oval Office, a meeting Trump later described as "really good," calling Charles a "fantastic person."

The president hosted the king and Queen Camilla for a state dinner Tuesday night in the East Room, where about 130 guests, including tech executives, conservative Supreme Court justices and Fox News journalists, gathered.

READ MORE: King Charles addresses Congress

New York visit and 9/11 Memorial ceremony

Charles and Camilla will continue their U.S. tour Wednesday with a visit to New York City, the first by a reigning British monarch since Queen Elizabeth II traveled there in 2010.

The couple is expected to take part in a wreath‑laying ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial, where they will meet with first responders and families of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other dignitaries are scheduled to attend the event.

Queen Camilla will then visit the New York Public Library to deliver a new Roo doll to join the library’s collection of Winnie‑the‑Pooh stuffed animals as the beloved character marks its 100th year.

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The king is also expected to visit an after‑school urban farming program that works with young people affected by food insecurity, followed by meetings with business and financial leaders in Manhattan. The royal couple will later attend a reception for the King’s Trust, the charity Charles founded in 1976.

The monarchs are expected to make stops in Virginia before wrapping up their U.S. visit at the White House on Thursday for a formal farewell from Trump. Charles will then travel alone to Bermuda, his first visit there as king to a British overseas territory.