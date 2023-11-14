Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS plans to open DC store

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line SKIMS has filed plans to open a brick-and-mortar location in Georgetown.

According to the Washington Business Journal, a filing earlier this month shows that the business plans to take up shop in a two-story building in the 3300 block of M Street in D.C.

Kim Kardashian visits the Skims Summer Pop-Up Shop in the Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS)

SKIMS would take the place of Intermix, another fashion retail shop. Storefront signs, doors and various other elements would first need to be approved before being added to the building.

SKIMS has largely been sold online but recently announced plans to open physical locations in Los Angeles and New York in 2024.

The fashion brand was founded in 2019 and features size-inclusive clothing. It is the official underwear partner of the NBA and the WNBA.