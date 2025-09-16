'Kill All Rats': Prisoner gets 20+ years added to sentence for sending victim threatening letter

article

The Brief A judge sentenced a Maryland prisoner to nearly 30 more years in prison after he sent a threatening letter to the man he stabbed. Nasir Wilkinson was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder in Germantown last year. Wilkinson sent letters to the victim and one of the victim's family members, threatening to kill him.



A Maryland prisoner will serve another few decades behind bars after he sent a threatening letter to the man he nearly stabbed to death last year.

The backstory:

Nasir Wilkinson has been in prison since 2024, after pleading guilty to attempted murder for nearly stabbing a man to death in Germantown and leaving him in the street.

According to court documents, Wilkinson was dating the man's ex at the time of the attack.

The judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison, with eight of those years suspended.

What we know:

Then in April, Wilkinson sent threatening letters both to the man he stabbed, and the victim's mom, threatening to kill him and his family. Officials shared a photo of the letter Wilkinson sent to his victim, addressed "To the snitch…"

"This s*** is not over between us until you're dead," the letter read. "…Let me make this clear. I AM GOING TO KILL YOU."

The letter ended with the signoff "#KillAllRats."

A letter sent from Nasir Wilkinson to the man he stabbed in March 2024. (Credit: Montgomery County State Attorney's Office)

According to officials, Wilkinson sent the letters using another man's name. Investigators, however, were able to grab fingerprints from the letters and match them to Wilkinson.

Wilkinson eventually pleaded guilty to witness retaliation, and on Tuesday, the same judge sentenced Wilkinson to 35 years in prison. The judge also reinstated the years suspended from his prior sentence.

What they're saying:

"Witness retaliation is a serious issue, and we appreciate the judge issuing an appropriate sentence," State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement. "Holding defendants accountable for retaliation is essential, not only to protect victims but to send a clear message that attacks or threats against those who cooperate with law enforcement will not be tolerated."