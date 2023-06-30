Expand / Collapse search

Kentlands Baby Bar offers a space for parents – and kids – to wind down

By Anita Li
Kentlands Baby Bar is a place where young children and parents can spend time together to play and relax.

BETHESDA - Don’t let parenthood stop you from having a good time. 

Kentlands Baby Bar, which opened on June 24, offers a family-friendly cafe with activities for kids under 10 and some downtime for caregivers.

Owner Carolynne Nowrouzi, a mother of two, says the idea came to her when she couldn’t find a high chair at a coffee shop. 

"[I wanted] a place where there are high chairs at every table," Nowrouzi said. "Where you can monitor your child, have a cup of coffee, have a conversation with your family and everybody wins."

The Kentlands Baby Bar has a play area, a fifteen-foot chalkboard and pureed fruits and vegetables. Nowrouzi said customers can customize a puree to feed their baby, and order coffee and pastries for themselves. 

With over 15 years of event planning experience, Nowrouzi also hosts weekly events and custom-themed parties.

"It’s very much adult and kid-friendly," Nowrouzi said. 

The restaurant is at 375 Main Street, Gaithersburg, Maryland. It is open Monday through Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.


 