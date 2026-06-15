A crowd gathered at the Kennedy Center over the weekend, beginning Friday, with some celebrating after a judge denied a last‑minute request to pause the removal of President Donald J. Trump’s name from the facade and portico.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports a tarp now covers the center’s name, and officials say Trump’s name has been taken down. From the left side of the building, it is not visible, Ramirez said.

RELATED: President Trump's name removed from Kennedy Center

Matt Floca, the Kennedy Center’s executive director and chief operating officer, told a federal court Saturday that the institution had complied with an order to remove Trump’s name from the facade. In a filing, Floca said the board of trustees and the center had removed "all physical signage on the Kennedy Center building and grounds, including the front portico, that purports to rename the Kennedy Center after President Trump."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Kennedy Center officials say Trump’s name has been removed

According to the Associated Press, two courts rejected a last‑minute request to keep Trump’s name on the facade and portico pending an appeal. The dispute is the latest development in a months‑long battle over the Kennedy Center.

In late December, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D‑Ohio, an ex‑officio board member, sued after the president‑backed Kennedy Center board voted to rename the only memorial Congress approved to honor President John F. Kennedy. She also challenged the president’s announcement of a two‑year closure for renovations.

Online, Beatty posted a video celebrating the latest developments by dancing like President Trump.

Questions remain about how the renovations needed will proceed. Kennedy Center leaders say Trump’s name could return if the appeal is successful.