Kennedy Center, Ford’s Theatre to require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for all indoor events

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Ford's Theatre will require guests to have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for guest attending indoor performances and events.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The new policy was released Thursday. Officials say children under 12, patrons with medical conditions or those with religious beliefs must provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test – no more than 72 hours old -- to attend.

SEVERAL DC AREA ENTERTAINMENT VENUES REQUIRE PROOF OF COVID-19 VACCINATION, NEGATIVE TEST TO ATTEND

In addition, masks will be required at all times regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces. Officials add that performance ticket holders who do not comply with the new policies will not be admitted.

Officials say audience members may display proof of vaccine on a smartphone or by showing a physical copy of their vaccination card along with their government ID, driver's license or passports.

The full COVID-19 safety plan is available on the Kennedy Center's website.