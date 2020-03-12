Kennedy Center cancels all public performances; closes to visitors over increased coronavirus concerns

The Kennedy Center has canceled all public performances and events through the end of the month due to an increased threat of the coronavirus.

In an email sent Thursday, the Kennedy Center said its campus and facilities will be closed to visitors starting Friday, March 13.

This comes follosing the recommendations issued by D.C. Health and Mayor Muriel Bowser's recomendations to limit non-essential mass gatherings of 1,000 people or more due to coronavirus concerns.