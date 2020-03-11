DC health officials recommending canceling 'mass gatherings' due to coronavirus concerns

Health officials in Washington, D.C. are recommending postponing or canceling non-essential mass gatherings of 1000 people or more due to coronavirus concerns.

“Mass gatherings are defined as events where 1,000 or more people congregate in a specific location,” read a statement from the D.C. Health Department. “We also recommend that any social, cultural, or entertainment events where large crowds are anticipated be reconsidered by the organizer.”

Their recommendation is in effect through March 31.