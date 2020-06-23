Kennedy Center canceling most performances through 2020

The John F. Kennedy Center is cancelling more of its previously scheduled performances through the end of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Some events, including the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, will be moved to 2021.

While the District, Maryland and Virginia are all in advanced phases of the reopening process, multiple states throughout the country are seeing massive spikes in novel-coronavirus cases.

Experts say the country is still locked in the first wave of the novel coronavirus – and that a second wave is threatening.

The Kennedy Center says its closures are in accordance with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s current guidelines for reopening.

Officials say the new programming the center plans to offer will be announced in July.

The Kennedy Center anticipates losing as much as $47 million due to the cancelations.