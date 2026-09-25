Runway work will impact Dulles Airport flight patterns through November

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The Brief Flight patterns at Dulles International Airport will be impacted by maintenance and runway work. Neighbors and businesses in the area can expect increased aircraft noise during the project. The work is scheduled to continue through November.



Flight patterns at Dulles International Airport (IAD) will be impacted by maintenance and runway work through November, according to Loudoun County officials.

What we know:

The maintenance and infrastructure improvements on one of the runways will cause flights to be diverted to other runways at the airport. County officials said residents and businesses near the airport can expect more planes to be flying in certain traffic patterns along with more aircraft noise.

The work is expected to continue through November.

The project will require one of the airport's three north-south runways to close. Flights from the center runway will take off and land at one of the other two north-south runways, officials said.

During the day, planes will arrive and depart in north and south flows, depending on the direction of the wind. According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the runway activity is consistent with FAA-approved flight paths.

Anyone with concerns about aircraft noise can call the Airport Authority's Noise Information Office at 703-417-1204.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Dulles Airport Runway Flight Traffic Changes