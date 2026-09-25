UMD honors Muppets creator Jim Henson with attempt at sock puppet world record

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The Brief The University of Maryland is celebrating Muppets creator and alumnus Jim Henson's 90th birthday. The university is attempting to break a Guinness World Record with a sock puppet party. At least 629 participants wearing sock puppets at the same time are needed to break the record.



The University of Maryland is celebrating the 90th birthday of Muppets creator and alumnus Jim Henson with a record-breaking event.

What we know:

Students, faculty, staff and family members gathered in the Stamp Student Union on campus to participate in the university’s first Sock Puppet Party, which aims to set a Guinness World Record for the most sock puppets worn simultaneously in a single venue.

The attempt is part of Henson Week, a campus-wide celebration dedicated to the iconic puppeteer.

Henson and his wife, Jane, both graduated from UMD, where they originally created the Muppets.

Festivities leading up to the event included "Henson-mania, which featured tie-dye activities and Muppet character drawing sessions.

To claim the official Guinness World Record, the university needs 629 participants wearing sock puppets at the same time. On Friday afternoon, around 200 participants were in the ballroom taking part in the event or assembling their own puppets.

Sammy Popat, UMD Manager of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, highlighted that the event's message centers on re-imagining creativity and encouraging artistic expression across the campus community.

Because an official representative from Guinness World Records was not present on site, the university plans to submit its final head count to the organization after the event.