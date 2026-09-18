Hundreds form human chain outside Kennedy Center to protest demolition threats

Image 1 of 5 ▼ "Hands Off the Arts" Kennedy Center Protest

The Brief Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Kennedy Center to protest President Trump's threats to tear down the venue. Demonstrators linked hands to form a human chain. It comes amid a series of developments related to the Kennedy Center.



Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Kennedy Center on Friday and linked hands to form a human chain in response to President Donald Trump’s threats to tear down the historic arts venue.

What we know:

Organized by the group "Hands Off the Arts," demonstrators rallied against what they described as the president’s defacing of JFK’s memorial, the removal and censorship of art and threats to demolish the facility. Speakers at the event included actress Lynda Carter.

"The Kennedy Center belongs to the American people, not one man, and if you want to tear it down you have to go through us first," the organizing group said in a statement.

Demonstrator Sherry Liebes expressed heartbreak over the situation.

"Already it’s upsetting to us because it’s not operational, but the idea of the building going down, it just breaks my heart," Liebes said.

Another attendee, Michael Shea, disputed the administration’s assessment of the building’s structural state, stating, "it is in no way the dire situation that they’re trying to portray it as."

READ MORE | Kennedy Center closes main building public spaces for 7 days due to safety risks, CEO says

The backstory:

Speaking on Friday from the Oval Office, President Trump criticized the venue’s upkeep and financial standing while expressing a desire for recognition regarding potential changes.

"The place is a dump. It’s been a dump for years. It’s lost money for years. I can turn it around, fix it," Trump said. "I don’t mind doing the job, but if I do the job, I think the Trump administration, including Bobby, but the Trump administration, should be recognized."

The demonstration comes amid a rapid series of developments surrounding the venue.

This week, a federal judge ruled that Kennedy Center officials must provide 30 days' notice before making any major physical alterations to the building, including demolition.

Officials abruptly closed the building this week, citing public safety risks caused by the facility’s conditions.

The president was photographed on Air Force One this week examining what appeared to be demolition plans for the site.

The Washington Post reported that the Kennedy Center laid off more than a dozen employees.

Kennedy Center officials did not respond to requests for comment regarding the protest or the reported layoffs.