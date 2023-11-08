History has been made in Laurel as Keith Sydnor becomes the city's first Black mayor after a final vote tally on Wednesday.

The Board of Elections Supervisors confirmed that the mayor-elect expanded his lead following the canvas of mail-in and provisional ballots.

Sydnor's victory marks a significant milestone for the community as he steps into the role previously held by five-term Mayor Craig A. Moe, who chose not to seek re-election.

Keith Sydnor elected Laurel's first Black mayor Photo via City of Laurel

Mayor Moe expressed confidence in his successor.

"Keith is going to do a great job for the City," Moe said. "He's worked very hard for Laurel over the years. He’s got a great vision. He’s disciplined. He’s high integrity, and he’s ready to work with the community."

Sydnor, humbled by his election win, shared his eagerness to tackle the responsibilities ahead.

"This is one of the biggest races in the City of Laurel. I’m just looking forward to working with the new Council and just moving the City forward like we promised to do," he said in a statement.

The Board of Elections Supervisors will officially present the election results at a special meeting with the current council on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m.

Laurel's residents are preparing for a new chapter as Sydnor and the City Council members are set to officially be sworn in on Nov. 27, during the Mayor and City Council meeting.

As the city turns a new leaf, Sydnor's mayoral tenure is anticipated to embody his pledge to work collaboratively and steer Laurel towards a promising future.



