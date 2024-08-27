Keith Lee visits DC restaurant Jerk at Nite, pays for 200 meals

Viral TikToker and food critic Keith Lee visited D.C. restaurant Jerk at Nite and left a generous tip along with payment for 200 platters for people in the community.

The Caribbean restaurant recently experienced an electrical fire at their H Street location in Northeast, D.C. During Lee's recent visit, he left a $2,000 tip, which the restaurant says they will use to repair that location.

FOX 5 spoke with JC Whitting, the restaurant's PR and Media Specialist, who shared the story of Jerk at Nite and everything got started in a dorm room at Howarrd University. Whitting explained that the owner and Howard graduate, Denville Myrie, got started cooking and selling food out of his dorm room after he noticed a need for good late night meals on-campus.

From there, the business grew into a food truck and continued to grow into a brick and mortar in D.C. Myrie and his business partner Kadeem Tood, both Howard graduates, found a way to branch out into three locations.

The company initially heard the news that Lee would be heading to the DMV and decided to shoot their shot by reaching out and emailing him sharing their story and recent tragedy. Little did they know that shot would be a slam dunk.

Whitting says Lee visited the restaurant on Thursday and came back and entered the restaurant, introduced himself and family and took pictures.

The restaurant recently posted to their Instagram that they would be giving away 200 free platters that Lee paid for.