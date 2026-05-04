Kayaker dies after incident near Great Falls on Potomac River

The Brief A 22‑year‑old kayaker died after an incident near Great Falls on the Potomac River. Two men gave him CPR before he was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital. An autopsy will be conducted in Manassas.



A 22‑year‑old kayaker died Sunday after a incident in the water near Great Falls on the Potomac River.

What we know:

Maryland Natural Resources Police were called to the area around 2:45 p.m., where officers found the man from Lynchburg, Va., receiving CPR from two men. He was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the three men had been kayaking together when one became separated from the group and began struggling in the rapids. The two others brought him to shore and initiated CPR before emergency crews arrived. Police say he was wearing a life jacket.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia in Manassas.