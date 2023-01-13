Expand / Collapse search

Karon Blake shooting: Funeral planned as investigation into 13-year-old's death continues

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON - Funeral plans are being made for Karon Blake, the 13-year-old who was shot and killed last weekend by a homeowner who claimed he was breaking into vehicles in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood.

Blake’s grandfather told FOX 5 that the funeral is being planned for Monday, January 23 at Israel Baptist Church in D.C.

Karon Blake shooting: Mayor Bowser confirms DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old

During a press conference on Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser gave updates on the investigation into the deadly shooting of Karon Blake, confirming that a D.C. government employee shot the 13-year-old.

Blake was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Quincy Street by a resident investigators say suspected him of breaking into cars along the street. He was shot multiple times and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the man responsible for shooting him is a D.C. government employee.

Bowser said at a press conference that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.

Shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake not 'centered around race'

D.C.'s police chief breaks his silence on the investigation into the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez is live outside D.C. Police headquarters with the latest.

Earlier in the week, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee addressed the investigation into the shooting of Blake. "There's been too much misinformation swirling around this incident, too many people have made assumptions about this case, and it is unfair to the grieving family," Contee said. Contee confirmed the shooter is a Black man but stopped short of identifying the individual.

On Tuesday, community members gathered at a Ward 5 recreation center to demand answers in the teen’s death.

The time for the funeral has not yet been released.

Community demands answers in death of 13-year-old Karon Blake

Backlash is being felt by members of the D.C. Police Department as community members demand answers and justice for Karon Blake.