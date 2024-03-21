Karen Huger DUI: Real Housewives of Potomac star arrested, charged after crashing Maserati

Authorities say Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger was arrested after crashing her 2017 Maserati on Tuesday night while allegedly driving under the influence.

Huger was stopped at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday along Oaklyn Drive in Potomac. Authorities say she crossed over a median, crashed into a crosswalk sign, then collided with a parking sign.

She was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The damage to her car left it inoperable.

Originally, it was believed that Huger was not taken into custody. However, FOX 5 has learned Huger was taken to the police station, where she was arrested. She faces multiple charges including driving under the influence, driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, and negligent driving.

"Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience," she told TMZ "I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami."

TMZ said Huger went on to say she was grateful to be alive and said a vehicle almost struck her and drove off.