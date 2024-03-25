Candiace Dillard Bassett leaving Real Housewives of Potomac

Singer Candiace Dillard Bassett is leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac after six seasons.

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," Bassett told People. "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP."

Bassett says her departure is "not a farewell, but a ‘see you later.’"

RHOP co-star Ashley Darby said on Good Day DC Monday that the announcement caught her "completely off guard."

"To me, it is shocking that she's making the choice [to leave,]" said Darby. "Hopefully, the other opportunities that she has are going to surmount or surpass what Housewives is."